Dec 27 (Reuters) - Quess Corp Ltd:

* APPROVED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT WITH MANIPAL INTEGRATED SEVICES FOR DEMERGER OF IDENTIFIED BUSINESS OF MANIPAL INTEGRATED SERVICES INTO CO

* APPROVED ADDITIONAL ACQUISITION OF 10 PERCENT IN GOLDEN STAR FACILITIES AND SERVICES FOR AMOUNT UP TO 50 MILLION RUPEES