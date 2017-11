Nov 20 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* Quest Diagnostics provides update on impact of final 2018 Medicare payment rates for clinical laboratory tests

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - ‍expects impact of final fee schedule rates under Protecting Access To Medicare Act​ (PAMA) to be about 4% in 2018

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - ‍expects impact of final fee schedule rates under PAMA to be about 10% in 2019 and 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: