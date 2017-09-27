BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics provides update on impact to 3rd quarter financial results from hurricanes

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics provides update on impact to third quarter financial results from hurricanes

* Quest Diagnostics Inc- expects a reduction in revenues of about 1.5 pct due to recent hurricanes in Q3 2017

* Quest Diagnostics Inc- expects a reduction in both reported EPS and adjusted diluted earnings per share of about $0.10 due to recent hurricanes in Q3

* Quest diagnostics Inc- excluding anticipated impact of hurricanes in Q3, company reaffirms 2017 guidance provided on July 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: