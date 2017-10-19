BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics reports Q3 diluted eps of $1.15

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:
* Quest Diagnostics reports third quarter 2017 financial results, updates 2017 financial guidance and reaffirms long term outlook
* qtrly adj earnings per share $1.39
* q3 reported diluted eps of $1.15
* Reports q3 revenue $1.93 billion
* Reports q3 revenue up 2.4 percent
* reaffirms long term outlook for 2017-2020
* 2017 cash provided by operations remains at approximately $1.2 billion
* updates outlook for full year 2017 primarily due to financial impact of hurricanes and recently closed acquisitions in q3
* 2017 reported revenues now expected to be approximately $7.71 billion
* continue to “urge” cms to delay implementation of protecting access to medicare act “to take time to get it right”
* 2017 reported diluted eps now expected to be between $4.87 and $4.92
* 2017 adjusted diluted eps excluding amortization expense now expected to be between $5.62 and $5.67
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.63, revenue view $7.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.35, revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: