FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to acquire Cape Cod Healthcare outreach laboratory business
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 27, 2017 / 5:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to acquire Cape Cod Healthcare outreach laboratory business

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics announces intent to acquire Cape Cod Healthcare outreach laboratory business in Massachusetts

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire outreach laboratory services business of Cape Cod Healthcare

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - financial terms were not disclosed.

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - acquisition is subject to review by Massachusetts health policy commission and completion of a definitive agreement

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - upon approval by HPC, organizations expect to complete transaction by January 1, 2018

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - CCHC's hospital-based laboratories and inpatient and outpatient services it provides are not included in transaction

* Quest diagnostics inc - the two organizations also intend to explore opportunities to collaborate in population health and data analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.