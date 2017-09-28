BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc
* Quest Diagnostics to acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care
* Quest Diagnostics Inc says financial terms were not disclosed.
* Says transaction is structured as a purchase of assets.
* Quest Diagnostics Inc says transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2017, subject to customary regulatory approvals
* Quest Diagnostics - Fresenius Medical Care's dialysis-related laboratory services business, Spectra Labs, is not affected by divestiture