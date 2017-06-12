FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to acquire two laboratory businesses in Lewisville, Texas
June 12, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to acquire two laboratory businesses in Lewisville, Texas

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest diagnostics to form precision oncology center of excellence through acquisition of two texas laboratory businesses to serve oncologists nationwide

* Quest diagnostics inc says additional terms were not disclosed.

* Quest diagnostics inc - transaction is expected to be completed in q3 of calendar year 2017

* Quest diagnostics inc says has signed definitive agreements to acquire two laboratory businesses in lewisville, texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

