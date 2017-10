Oct 26 (Reuters) - QUEST FOR GROWTH NV:

* 9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUES EUR 29.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN FIRST 9 MTHS OF 2017, RETURN ON EQUITY STOOD AT 20.6 PERCENT

* 9-MONTH PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR ‍​27.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH PROFIT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EUR ‍​28.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2zRRiLp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)