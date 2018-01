Jan 25 (Reuters) - QUEST FOR GROWTH NV:

* FY PROFIT EUR ‍​27.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 22.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUES EUR 29.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT DEC 31, 2017, NAV PER SHARE EUR 10.71 VERSUS EUR 8.91 YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.55 PER SHARE (EUR 1.52 NET)