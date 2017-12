Dec 12 (Reuters) - QUEST HOLDINGS SA:

* SAYS ITS SUBSIDIARY QUEST ENERGY ACQUIRES PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER STATION FOR EUR 2.95 MILLION

* WIND ZIEBEN OWNS A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER STATION OF 2,994 MW AT VIOTIA Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2B7Fesx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)