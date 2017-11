Nov 6 (Reuters) - Quest Rare Minerals Ltd:

* Quest obtains a third extension of the delay to file a proposal under the Bankruptcy And Insolvency Act (Canada)

* Quest Rare Minerals Ltd - ‍extending delay to file proposal until and including November 20, 2017​