Aug 8 (Reuters) - Quest Resource Holding Corp

* Quest Resource Holding Corporation renews food waste recycling contract with the Kroger Co

* Quest Resource Holding Corp - Quest to continue to implement custom food waste and meat recycling solutions for retailer's banners across United States

* Quest Resource Holding Corp - Announce renewal of a three-year waste minimization contract with Kroger Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: and