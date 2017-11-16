FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Questfire Energy Corp announces demand by lenders and notice of intention to enforce security
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 10:54 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Questfire Energy Corp announces demand by lenders and notice of intention to enforce security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Questfire Energy Corp

* Questfire Energy Corp - ‍Co’s lenders have made demand upon Questfire for payment in full of Questfire’s debt​

* Questfire Energy- Lenders provided co with notice of intention to enforce security and are seeking court order to place Questfire in receivership​

* Questfire Energy Corp - ‍Due to a number of factors co is unable to obtain creditor protection​

* Questfire Energy Corp - ‍Each of Questfire’s four directors has indicated their intention to resign following approval of receivership court order​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
