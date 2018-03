March 6 (Reuters) - Qumu Corp:

* QUMU ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $25 MILLION

* ‍CORE BOOKINGS GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE 25% IN 2018, COMPARED TO 2017, EMPHASIZING GROWTH IN SALES OF QX PLATFORM​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.5 MILLION​

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q4 OF 2018​

* ‍NET LOSS FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $9.0 MILLION​