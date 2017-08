July 11 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp

* Quorum Health Corporation announces letter of intent to divest Alabama Hospital

* Quorum Health Corp - ‍divestiture is expected to close by September 30, 2017.​

* Quorum Health - Signed letter of intent to sell 72-bed L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital in Greenville, Alabama and associated assets, to city of Greenville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: