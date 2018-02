Feb 20 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd:

* QUOTIENT LIMITED ANNOUNCES THE SALE AND LEASEBACK OF ITS EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND MANUFACTURING AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FACILITY

* QUOTIENT LTD - DEAL FOR ‍$20.9 MILLION​

* QUOTIENT LTD - ENTERED INTO A 35-YEAR LEASE OVER BIOCAMPUS FACILITY​