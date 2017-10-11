FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quotient Ltd says sent a form of email to certain shareholders of co
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Quotient Ltd says sent a form of email to certain shareholders of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd

* Quotient Ltd says sent a form of email to certain shareholders of co in connection with co’s 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing

* Quotient Ltd says in email board unanimously recommends sharehodlers vote to re-elect co’s eight current directors to board

* Quotient Ltd says in email advisory firm glass, Lewis & Co issued “withhold” vote recommendation on resolution to re-elect Zubeen Shroff to the board

* Quotient says in email advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services issued "yes" vote recommendations for all of co's director nominees, including Shroff Source text : (bit.ly/2yg9z6L) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.