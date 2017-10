Aug 7 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd:

* Quotient limited reports results from ongoing Mosaiq performance evaluation studies and first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $33 million to $34 million

* Qtrly total revenue $6.8 million versus $5.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.55