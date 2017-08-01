FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quotient Technology Q2 revenue $74.5 mln versus I/B/E/S view $73.7 mln
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Quotient Technology Q2 revenue $74.5 mln versus I/B/E/S view $73.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Quotient Technology Inc

* Quotient Technology Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 financial results, names mir aamir ceo, steven boal executive chairman

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $81 million to $84 million

* Q2 revenue $74.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $73.7 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $317 million to $323 million

* Quotient Technology Inc says raises full-year guidance

* Quotient Technology Inc says adjusted ebitda for q3 2017 is expected to be in range of $10.0 million to $12.0 million

* Quotient Technology Inc says adjusted ebitda for full year 2017 is expected to be in range of $45.0 million to $48.0 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $313.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $73.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

