BRIEF-R1 RCM Inc Sees 2018 Revenue In Range Of Of $675 Mln- $725 Mln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - R1 RCM Inc:

* R1 RCM INC - SEES 2018 REVENUE IN RANGE OF OF $675 MILLION- $725 MILLION

* R1 RCM INC - ‍ REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTED IN 2018-2020 FROM $675 MILLION - $725 MILLION TO $800 MILLION- $900 MILLION - SEC FILING​

* R1 RCM INC - SEES 2018 GAAP OPERATING INCOME IN RANGE OF $5 MILLION- $15 MILLION

* R1 RCM INC - SEES 2020 GAAP OPERATING INCOME IN RANGE OF $80 MILLION- $100 MILLION

* R1 RCM INC - ‍ ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH EXPECTED IN 2018 FROM $40 MILLION - $50 MILLION TO $120 MILLION - $135 MILLION IN 2020​