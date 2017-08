BRIEF-R1 RCM sees FY 2017 revenue $425 mln to $450 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - R1 Rcm Inc:

* R1 rcm reports second quarter 2017 results

* R1 rcm inc - ‍for 2017, r1 currently expects to generate revenue of between $425 million and $450 million​

* R1 rcm inc - ‍for 2017, r1 currently expects to generate gaap operating loss of $25 million to $30 million​

* R1 rcm inc - ‍for 2017, r1 currently expects to generate adjusted ebitda of $0 to positive $5 million​

* R1 rcm inc - qtrly loss per share $0.11‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* R1 rcm inc - qtrly ‍net services revenue $99.4​ million

* Q2 revenue view $91.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S