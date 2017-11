Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ra Capital Management says ‍​on Oct 12, it purchased 850,000 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ common stock for about $7.2 million - SEC Filing

