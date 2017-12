Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RA PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATES DOSING IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING RA101495 SC IN GENERALIZED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS PATIENTS

* RA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOPLINE DATA FROM SECOND CLINICAL INDICATION OF RA101495 SC EXPECTED FIRST HALF OF 2019