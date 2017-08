Aug 10 (Reuters) - Rada Electronic Industries Ltd

* Rada electronic industries announces q2 2017 results: improvements across all parameters; increasing revenue guidance for 2017 to $25m, yoy growth of 100%

* Q2 revenue rose 94 percent to $5.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $25 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Rada electronic industries ltd - ‍increasing full year revenue guidance towards $25 million for 2017​