Nov 28 (Reuters) - Rada Electronic Industries Ltd:

* RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2017 RESULTS: OVER 100% GROWTH IN REVENUE AND STRONG IMPROVEMENT IN PROFITABILITY; INCREASING REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2017

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 112 PERCENT TO $7.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $26 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03