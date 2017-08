Aug 9 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc

* Radian declares regular quarterly dividend on common stock and renews share repurchase authorization

* Radian Group Inc says authorization provides radian flexibility to repurchase shares opportunistically from time to time and spend up to $50 million

* Radian Group Inc says share repurchase authorization is effective immediately and expires on July 31, 2018