Jan 17 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc:

* RADIAN PROVIDES UPDATE ON CAPITAL ACTIONS, COMMENTS ON PROPOSED CHANGES TO PMIERS AND SETS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 CONFERENCE CALL FOR FEBRUARY 1, 2018

* RADIAN GROUP INC - CESSION OF BUSINESS INCREASED FROM 35 TO 65 PERCENT FOR SINGLE-PREMIUM POLICIES WITH EFFECTIVE DATES IN 2015 THROUGH 2017