a month ago
BRIEF-Radisys Corp says entered into amendment to credit agreement which amends credit agreement dated Sept. 19, 2016
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 8:23 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Radisys Corp says entered into amendment to credit agreement which amends credit agreement dated Sept. 19, 2016

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Radisys Corp

* Radisys Corp says on june 30 entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement which amends credit agreement dated september 19, 2016 - sec filing

* Radisys-Amendment adjusted rate/annum when consolidated adjusted ebitda as measured on trailing 12-month basis for preceding fiscal quarter under $8 million

* Radisys Corp - amendment adjusted required minimum trailing 12 month consolidated adjusted ebitda required to maintain in q2, q3, q4 fiscal year 2017

* Radisys - amendment provided following fiscal 2017, lenders to re-set limits for add-back of some restructuring costs for periods tested in fiscal 2018, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

