a month ago
July 13, 2017 / 12:24 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc;

* Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan

* Radius Health Inc - ‍radius to receive upfront and milestone payments, royalties, and an option for co-promotion​

* Radius Health - ‍Teijin granted a right of reference to Radius regulatory data

* Radius Health - co maintains full global rights to its development program for Abaloparatide-Transdermal which is not part of agreement with Teijin

* Radius Health - ‍Teijin also granted use of Radius intellectual property for development, manufacture and commercialization of abaloparatide-sc for Japan​

* Radius Health Inc - ‍collaboration agreement provides Teijin with right to manufacture abaloparatide-sc for commercial supply in Japan​

* Radius Health-‍Teijin conducting, funding Japanese phase 3 development program; parties may further collaborate in future in new indications for product​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

