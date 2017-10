Sept 29 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc

* Radius Health initiates Phase 1 clinical trial of RAD140 for the treatment of hormone receptor positive breast cancer

* Radius Health Inc - ‍clinical trial is designed to evaluate safety and maximum tolerated dose of RAD140 in approximately 40 patients​

* Radius Health Inc - pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and tumor response will also be evaluated in Phase 1 trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: