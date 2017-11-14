BRIEF-Raiffeisen Bank International holds off giving dividend guidance

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International:

* CEO Strobl says 13 percent medium-term target for fully loaded CET 1 ratio appropriate for now, will review after Basel IV

* Strobl says will make recommendation on dividend after FY earnings

* Strobl says increased risk weighting of Polish FX mortgages in December 2017 expected to have an impact of roughly 50 basis points on RBI’s fully loaded CET 1 ratio

* CRO says would not be prudent to expect the same low level of write-backs next year as this year

* CRO says NPL ratio should be roughly 6.1-6.2 percent at year-end