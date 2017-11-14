FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raiffeisen Bank International holds off giving dividend guidance
November 14, 2017 / 2:11 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Raiffeisen Bank International holds off giving dividend guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International:

* CEO Strobl says 13 percent medium-term target for fully loaded CET 1 ratio appropriate for now, will review after Basel IV

* Strobl says will make recommendation on dividend after FY earnings

* Strobl says increased risk weighting of Polish FX mortgages in December 2017 expected to have an impact of roughly 50 basis points on RBI’s fully loaded CET 1 ratio

* CRO says would not be prudent to expect the same low level of write-backs next year as this year

* CRO says NPL ratio should be roughly 6.1-6.2 percent at year-end Further company coverage:

