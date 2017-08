July 21 (Reuters) - RAISIO PLC:

* ‍EXPECTS ITS COMPARABLE EBIT TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY EUR 45 MILLION

* ‍OUTLOOK IS REVISED DUE TO PROLONGED PRODUCTION, COMMERCIAL CHALLENGES OF UK CONFECTIONERY BUSINESS, LOWER THAN ESTIMATED PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)