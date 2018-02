BRIEF-Rait Financial Trust Announces Conclusion Of Strategic And Financial Alternative Review Process

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Rait Financial Trust:

* RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVE REVIEW PROCESS, NEXT STEPS AND OTHER ITEMS

* RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST SAYS DETERMINED THAT REVIEW DID NOT IDENTIFY SUITABLE STRATEGIC OR FINANCIAL TRANSACTION WITH ANOTHER COUNTERPARTY

* RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST - BOARD DETERMINED THAT CO SHOULD TAKE STEPS TO INCREASE CO‘S LIQUIDITY THROUGH ENGAGING A FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST, ADVISE CO

* RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST - BOARD DETERMINED THAT CO SHOULD TAKE STEPS TO INCREASE CO'S LIQUIDITY THROUGH THE CESSATION OF CO'S LENDING BUSINESS