Nov 2 (Reuters) - RAIT Financial Trust

* RAIT Financial Trust announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.26

* RAIT Financial Trust - ‍Discussions are advancing with multiple parties with respect to potential deal involving co​

* RAIT Financial Trust - ‍Special committee continues to evaluate strategic and financial alternatives​