Aug 8 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF RAS AL KHAIMAH

* LAUNCHES $250 MILLION 3-YEAR SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY

* BANK ABC, FIRST ABU DHABI BANK, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK ARE INITIAL MANDATED LEAD ARRANGERS, BOOKRUNNERS TO ARRANGE FACILITY

* CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE USED BY BANK FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* SYNDICATION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY MID-SEPTEMBER 2017