BRIEF-Rallye net result group share swings to a loss of‍​ 131 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - RALLYE SA:

* H1 EBITDA EUR 811‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 596 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET SALES EUR ‍​18.97 BILLION VERSUS EUR 17.30 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​ 131 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.22 BILLION YEAR AGO

* CASINO REVISES ITS GUIDANCE FOR THE GROWTH IN CONSOLIDATED TRADING PROFIT UP TO AT LEAST 20%

* IN FRANCE, CASINO AIMS TO ACHIEVE ABOVE 15% GROWTH IN FOOD RETAIL TRADING PROFIT AND FORECASTS CONTRIBUTION FROM ITS PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES OF C. €60M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)