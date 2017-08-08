FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Q1 earnings per share $0.72
August 8, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Q1 earnings per share $0.72

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp

* Ralph Lauren reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.11 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.72

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue down 8 to 9 percent

* Ralph Lauren Corp - ‍in Q2 of fiscal 2018, company expects net revenue to be down 9-10%​

* Ralph Lauren Corp - ‍operating margin for Q2 of fiscal 2018 is expected to be up 40-60 basis points, excluding foreign currency impacts.​

* Ralph Lauren Corp - ‍expect capital expenditures of approximately $300 million for fiscal 2018​

* Q2 revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 revenue view $6.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ralph Lauren Corp - in Q1, company delivered on lowering inventory levels by 31 percent to last year

* Ralph Lauren Corp - ‍full year 2018 guidance on a constant currency basis is unchanged​

* Ralph Lauren Corp - ‍fiscal 2018 non-GAAP guidance excludes estimated pretax restructuring-related and other charges of approximately $200 million.

* Ralph Lauren Corp - ‍continues to expect operating margin for fiscal 2018 to be 9.0 percent -10.5 percent, excluding impact of foreign currency​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

