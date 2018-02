BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.03 Excluding Items

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp:

* RALPH LAUREN REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.03 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $1.00

* Q3 REVENUE $1.6 BILLION

* COMPANY RAISES LOW END OF OPERATING MARGIN GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

* ‍FOREIGN CURRENCY BENEFITED REVENUE GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 190 BASIS POINTS IN Q3​

* EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018, LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $225 MILLION

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET REVENUE TO DECREASE 8% TO 9%, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE 10.0%-10.5%, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.87, REVENUE VIEW $1.63 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE ALSO EXCLUDES ONE-TIME CHARGES OF $231 MILLION RECORDED DURING Q3 RELATED TO TAX REFORM​

* INVENTORY AT END OF Q3 FISCAL 2018 WAS $825 MILLION, DOWN 16% TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* RALPH LAUREN - ‍ EXPECT TO RECOGNIZE CHARGE OF ABOUT $130 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018 AND $75-$85 MILLION IN FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO WAY FORWARD PLAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: