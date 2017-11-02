FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ralph Lauren reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.99
November 2, 2017

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.99

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp

* Ralph Lauren reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.99 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion

* Ralph Lauren Corp - in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects net revenue to be down 6%-8%, excluding the impact of foreign currency‍​

* Ralph Lauren Corp- ‍North America revenue in Q2 decreased 16 percent to $877 million​

* Ralph Lauren Corp- ‍Europe revenue in Q2 increased 4 percent to $463 million on a reported basis and was flat in constant currency​

* Ralph Lauren Corp - operating margin for q3 of fiscal 2018 is expected to be down 50-70 basis points, excluding the impact of foreign currency‍​

* Ralph Lauren Corp- ‍Asia revenue in Q2 was flat compared with prior year period on a reported basis at $217 million and increased 4 percent in constant currency​

* Ralph Lauren Corp - expect capital expenditures of approximately $225 million for fiscal 2018, lower than previous guidance of $300 million‍​

* Ralph Lauren-now expects operating margin for fiscal 2018 to be 9.5%-10.5%, excluding impact of foreign currency, versus previous guidance of 9.0%-10.5%

* Ralph Lauren-for fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect net revenue to decrease 8% to 9%, excluding the impact of foreign currency

* Ralph Lauren Corp- ‍inventory at end of Q2 fiscal 2018 was $865 million, down 26 percent to prior year period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

