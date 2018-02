Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren:

* ESTIMATE THAT GLOBAL DIRECTLY OPERATED E-COMMERCE BUSINESS WILL GENERATE ABOUT $380 MILLION OF REVENUE IN FISCAL 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE IN MAINLAND CHINA ROSE 28 PERCENT YOY - CONF CALL‍​

* WE ESTIMATE ONGOING EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO DECLINE BY ABOUT 200 BASIS POINTS

* NEW TAX RATE WILL EQUATE TO ANNUAL NET REDUCTION IN TAX EXPENSE OF ABOUT $12 MILLION OR $0.15 PER SHARE