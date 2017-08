July 4 (Reuters) - Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd:

* Gets members' nod to issue, allot shares for amount not exceeding INR 2 billion to QIB

* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised capital from inr 297.5 million to INR 332.5 million

* Gets members' nod for increase in investment limits of foreign institutional investors and foreign portfolio investors Source text: bit.ly/2sCfuS6 Further company coverage: