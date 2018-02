BRIEF-Ramsay Generale De Sante H1 Reported EBITDA Falls To 103.7 Million Euros

Feb 27 (Reuters) - RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE SA:

* PUBLISHED HALF-YEAR TURNOVER DOWN 1.1% TO EUR 1,066.4 MILLION

* H1 DECLINE IN REPORTED EBITDA BY 11.7% TO EUR 103.7 MILLION

* ‍H1 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP OF EUR 22.1 MILLION (VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 24.7 MILLION AT END DEC 2016)​

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​22.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 24.7 MILLION YEAR AGO