March 1 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc:

* RAND LOGISTICS INC - ‍ON FEB 28, 2018, COURT ENTERED AN ORDER CONFIRMING DEBTORS JOINT PREPACKAGED CHAPTER 11 PLAN OF REORGANIZATION​

* RAND LOGISTICS INC - ‍COMPANY FILED A NOTICE OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF PLAN WITH BANKRUPTCY COURT ON MARCH 1, 2018​

* RAND LOGISTICS INC - ‍ON MARCH 1, 2018, ALL APPLICABLE CONDITIONS TO CONSUMMATION OF PLAN WERE SATISFIED OR WAIVED AND EFFECTIVE DATE OF PLAN OCCURRED​