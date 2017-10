Oct 11 (Reuters) - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd

* RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍CEO OF OUTSURANCE, WILLEM ROOS, HAS RESIGNED WITH EFFECT FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017.​

* RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍WILLEM ROOS WILL RETAIN HIS SHAREHOLDING IN OUTSURANCE AND REMAIN ON BOARD​

* RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT - ‍CEO OF RMIIM, CHRIS MEYER, TO LEAVE ROLE WITH EFFECT FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017