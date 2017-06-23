FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Randall & Quilter Investment says to sell Lloyd's managing agency
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Randall & Quilter Investment says to sell Lloyd's managing agency

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd:

* R&Q to sell Lloyd's Managing Agency

* Has reached agreement to sell its Lloyd's managing agency, R&Q Managing Agency Ltd to Coverys

* Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings - Sale Remains subject to regulatory change of control approval by Lloyd's and PRA, anticipated in late 2017

* Randall & Quilter Investment - Deal involves cash payment by coverys of $22.6m, which after costs payments, will result in estimated net proceeds of £13.9m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.