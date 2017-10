BRIEF-Range Resources reports qtrly ‍loss per share $0.52​

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Range Resources Corp

* Range announces third quarter 2017 results

* Range Resources Corp qtrly ‍production totaled 1.99 BCFE per day, an increase of 32% compared to prior-year quarter​

* Range Resources Corp qtrly ‍loss per share $0.52​

* Range Resources Corp - ‍non-GAAP revenues for Q3 2017 totaled $587 million, a 46% increase compared to Q3 2016​

* Range Resources Corp - ‍Q4 production is expected to be 2,170 MMCFE per day​

* Range Resources Corp - ‍GAAP revenues for Q3 of 2017 totaled $482 million, a 17% increase over prior-year quarter​

* Range Resources Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05‍​

* Range Resources Corp - ‍Range is on target with its $1.15 billion capital budget for 2017​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $516.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: