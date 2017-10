BRIEF-Rank Group says LFL revenue for 16 weeks up by 2 pct​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rank Group Plc

* ‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE FOR 16 WEEKS TO 15 OCTOBER 2017 HAS GROWN BY 2%.​

* ON A CHANNEL BASIS, VENUES REVENUE FELL BY 1% AND DIGITAL REVENUE GREW BY 19%. FOR 16 WEEKS TO 15 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍MANAGEMENT‘S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED.​

* ‍MECCA‘S VENUES LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE WAS DOWN 2% FOR 16 WEEKS TO 15 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍GROSVENOR CASINOS' VENUES LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE WAS DOWN 1% FOR 16 WEEKS TO 15 OCTOBER 2017​