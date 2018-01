Jan 24 (Reuters) - Rapala Vmc Corp:

* REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION - PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON 2017 RESULTS

* 2017 ‍REVENUE FOR 2017 IS APPROXIMATELY 253 MEUR (261 MEUR IN 2016), WHICH IS 3% LOWER THAN IN 2016​

* 2017 ‍OPERATING PROFIT IS APPROXIMATELY 9 MEUR (7 MEUR) ​

* 2017 COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT APPROXIMATELY 11 MEUR (19 MEUR)​