BRIEF-Rapid7 announces second quarter 2017 financial results
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Rapid7 announces second quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rapid7 Inc

* Rapid7 Inc quarterly calculated billings were $60.2 million, an increase of 20 percent year-over-year

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue $47.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.3 million

* Rapid7 Inc sees Q3 2017 total revenue $48.9 million to $50.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rapid7 Inc sees full-year 2017 total revenue $195 to $198 million

* Rapid7 Inc sees Q3 2017 net loss per share (non-GAAP) $0.18 to $0.16

* Rapid7 Inc sees full-year 2017 net loss per share (non-GAAP) $0.64 to $0.61

* Rapid7 Inc sees full-year 2017 calculated billings $231 to $237 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $50.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $195.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

