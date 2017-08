June 28 (Reuters) - Rashtriya Chemicals:

* Says President of India plans to sell up to 27.5 million equity shares of co of face value of inr 10/- each

* Rashtriya Chemicals says shares to be sold by President of India represent 5 percent of total paid up equity share capital of co